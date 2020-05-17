SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - California authorities arrested a man who told police he fired his weapon but failed to hit a person who tried to steal a watch while they were negotiating its sale.

The Orange Police Department arrested the watch seller on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and possession of a firearm, The Orange County Register reported Saturday.

Police in the city 31 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles responded to a report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin said.

The suspect, who was not identified, told police he met a potential buyer for the watch after setting up the exchange through an online marketplace.

The suspect told officers the person took the watch he was attempting to sell for more than $7,000.

The seller fired a gun but did not harm the person before recovering the watch, he said.

Police are looking for the prospective buyer to take a statement, McMullin said.

