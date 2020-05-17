Eric Trump predicted over the weekend that the nation’s concern over coronavirus will “magically” disappear once Democrats can no longer milk it for electoral purposes.

The president’s middle son said in an interview on Fox News that the coronavirus-related shutdowns are an effort to sabotage the Trump election campaign that presumed Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden “loves.”

“They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every time,” the younger Mr. Trump said in an interview Saturday night on “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

President Trump has noted the reluctance of Democratic-led states to reopen their economies, a fact that, whatever the governors’ intent and whatever the public-health reasons might be, does cut into what Mr. Trump had been banking on as the best re-election argument — an economic boom that had pushed unemployment, especially among minorities, to record lows.

“You watch,” the younger Mr. Trump said Saturday. “They will milk it every single day between now and Nov. 3.”

“Guess what – after Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically, all of the sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

