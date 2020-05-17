ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is dead after a shooting on the city’s north side, and a suspect is in custody.

KSDK-TV reports that the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. The name of the 38-year-old victim has not been released.

Officers found the victim dead with several gunshot wounds. The 30-year-old suspect was still at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has been charged.

Police say the initial investigation shows that the man who was killed had been involved in an argument with a woman that turned physical, prompting the suspect to shoot him.

The woman was not injured. Police recovered a gun at the scene.

