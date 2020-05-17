House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she’s ready to negotiate with Republicans on the next coronavirus bill, with her opening offer being the $3 trillion spending package the House passed.

Mrs. Pelosi has pushed back against the partisan label on her Democrat-led bill, arguing its no different than the proposals put forth by the GOP on previous packages.

“No bill that is proffered will become law without negotiation,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said on CBS “Face the Nation.”

House Democrats pushed the package through on a 208-199 vote late Friday night, despite pushback from both Republicans and some Democrats.

Democrat defections came from the far left and more right-leaning wings of the party. Progressives voiced frustration that the bill wouldn’t do enough for unemployment or healthcare, while moderate felt there are too many unrelated items that are known poison bills for the GOP.

It would provide more than $800 billion for state and local governments — a major priority for Democrats that didn’t make it into previous rescue bills.

Additionally, the bill would expand access to voting by mail by saying states can’t impose additional requirements on otherwise eligible voters to cast an absentee ballot through the mail.

Another $175 billion would go to rent and mortgage subsidies and $25 billion would prop up the struggling U.S. Postal Service.

The bill eliminates for two years a $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction, a prized benefit for generally higher-income residents in blue, high-tax states. The cap was imposed as part of the 2017 GOP tax cuts.

The bill is considered dead on arrival in the Republican-run Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is focused on passing liability protections for small business owners and healthcare providers to deal with coronavirus lawsuits when they reopen.

The Trump administration has also shot down the bill. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said they are focused on an “innovation” agenda.

“Nancy Pelosi basically lost me with that package when she has $1,200 checks for illegal immigrants,” he said on ABC News “This Week.”

While Republicans want to wait and see what needs arise as states begin to reopen, Mrs. Pelosi called for urgency.

“Time is of the essence,” she said. “They may think it’s okay to take a pause, but people are hungry across America. Hunger doesn’t take a pause.”

The Democrat bill does not include the Republican’s liability protection priorities. Mrs. Pelosi said they prefer to ramp up Occupational Safety and Health Administration protections for workers, but didn’t rule out considering the GOP concerns.

“We have no red lines,” she said.

