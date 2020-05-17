House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday hit back at the White House’s recent firing of the State Department’s inspector general, calling the move “unsavory.”

President Trump on Friday wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he no longer had the “fullest confidence” in Inspector General Steve Linick, who has been in the position since 2013.

“Typical of the White House announcing something unsavory, they would do it on a Friday night,” the California Democrat said in an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation.

“The president has the right to fire any federal employee,” Ms. Pelosi continued. “But the fact is, if it looks like it’s in retaliation for something the inspector general is doing, that could be unlawful.”

The firing came after Mr. Trump in early April announced the firing of Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community. Mr. Atkinson had fast-tracked a whistleblower complaint last year that kick-started a process leading to Mr. Trump’s impeachment.

Mr. Trump last month also removed former acting Defense Department Inspector General Glenn Fine from his post. Mr. Fine had also been tapped to lead a committee charged with overseeing trillions of dollars in federal coronavirus rescue spending.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said Mr. Linick’s office had opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the latest firing was a move to protect Mr. Pompeo.

“Mr. Linick’s firing amid such a probe strongly suggests that this is an unlawful act of retaliation,” said Mr. Engel, New York Democrat. “This president believes he is above the law.”

Ms. Pelosi said she trusts Mr. Engel to look into the matter and his suspicion that the inspector general was looking into wrongdoing by Mr. Pompeo.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.