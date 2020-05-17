BELTON, Mo. (AP) - A suspect is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in western Missouri.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Kevin Tieman said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday at a trailer park in Belton. Cass County deputies and Belton officers responded to a reported disturbance.

Tieman says the Belton officers located the suspect and another person. During that encounter, the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with what Tieman called serious injuries.

No further details were immediately released.

Belton, a town of about 23,500 residents, is 20 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.

