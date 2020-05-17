ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she slashed the tires of her ex-boyfriend’s father in a possible fit of revenge.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Natasha Atkinson was arrested Wednesday following reports of the tire slashing and an attempted stabbing last month.

According to a criminal complaint, an eyewitness reported seeing the 38-year-old Atkinson crouching near the victim’s passenger-side tires and slashing them. The complaint says the eyewitness told police he saw the victim confront Atkinson after the slashing.

She was charged with injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Eddy County Detention Center Warden Billy Massingill says Atkinson was released Friday afternoon on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

It was not known if she had an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.