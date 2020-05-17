PHOENIX (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman inside a Phoenix hotel room, police said Sunday.

They said probable cause was developed to arrest 21-year-old Dante Barnes and he’s been booked into jail on suspicion of murder and other felony charges.

It was unclear Sunday if Barnes has a lawyer yet.

Police said officers responded to the hotel around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Several people were inside a hotel room when two men began arguing, according to police who said the argument reportedly became physical at some point and shots were fired.

Police said a woman was one of the occupants in the room and she was struck by the gunfire during the fight.

Phoenix Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The name and age of the victim haven’t been released yet.

