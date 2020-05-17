By - Associated Press - Sunday, May 17, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman he was living with in Reno, police said.

They said 47-year-old Lamar Adams was arrested Saturday. It was unclear Sunday if Adams has a lawyer yet.

Police responded to a report of gunshots and found a homicide victim identified as 42-year-old Lynette Lozano.

They say Adams was considered a person of interest in the homicide case.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, police detectives interviewed Adams and he allegedly confessed to shooting Lozano.

