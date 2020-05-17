The daily death toll from coronavirus in Spain dropped to 87 overnight, the lowest it’s been since the country enacted a lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic.

Spain — with a population of 46.9 million — has reported 230,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 27,563 deaths, and 146,446 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The development marks the first time since mid-March the country has reported less than 100 deaths from the virus in a 24-hour period. At the peak of the outbreak, Spain was reporting over 900 deaths per day, the health ministry said.

Fernando Simon, Spain’s Director for Health Emergencies, said during a press briefing Saturday that “while it is painful that people continue to die from coronavirus, the numbers are favorable.”

