TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle in Tucson, according to police.

They said 55-year-old Karen Burgan is accused of driving impaired and aggravated assault.

It was unclear Sunday if Burgan has a lawyer yet.

Police said officers from the midtown division were called to the crash scene about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Tucson Fire Department rendered aid to the motorcyclist who was identified as 36-year-old Cory Troutman.

Police said Troutman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died of his injuries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.