President Trump fired back at his predecessor on Sunday, calling former President Barack Obama “grossly incompetent.”

Returning to the White House from a weekend at Camp David, the president was asked by reporters about Mr. Obama’s criticism that his administration has shown a lack of leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trump said he hadn’t heard about Mr. Obama’s comments.

“Look, he was an incompetent president,” Mr. Trump said. “That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

During online remarks Saturday for an event honoring students graduating from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Mr. Obama said, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

