Who’s paying close attention to the presidential campaign besides the candidates, political strategists and the news media? Not everybody. A new Economist/YouGov poll finds that that 26% of U.S. adults are paying “only a little attention” to the White House race, while 14% are paying no attention whatsoever.

Here’s what the poll found:

• 33% of U.S, adults are paying “a lot of attention” to the 2020 election campaign for president; 34% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 41% of Democrats agree.

• 27% overall are paying “some attention” to the campaign; 30% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

• 26% are paying “only a little attention” to the campaign; 28% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall all paying “no attention at all” to the campaign; 9% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

The source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 10-12.

