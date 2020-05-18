CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A man is dead and an elementary school teacher jailed on a charge of first-degree murder after a shooting in Wyoming’s capital city.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Danell Moyte on Saturday for the death of her boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Garcia, according to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at a home in Cheyenne around 2 a.m. Saturday to find Garcia with a 9-millimeter gunshot wound, KGAB radio reports.

Garcia died at a hospital.

Arrested on suspicion of second-degree homicide, Moyte was charged Monday with first-degree murder. Moyte was jailed in Cheyenne and had no attorney on record with Laramie County Circuit Court to comment on her behalf.

A school district statement identified Moyte as a local elementary school teacher. Moyte was suspended with pay, according to the statement.

