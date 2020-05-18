CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say it’s not clear if the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy inside a Cincinnati apartment building was accidental or intentional.

City police found Chance Gilbert’s body when they responded to the building shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, after receiving reports of someone being shot at the site in the Mount Airy neighborhood. Police initially reported that Gilbert was 8 years old, but said Monday he was 7.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, authorities said, noting that no other injuries were reported in the incident.

