Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said some businesses and places of worship will be allowed to reopen starting Monday under the state’s phased reopening process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Baker said manufacturing facilities, construction sites and places of worship can reopen starting Monday as long as they maintain proper social distancing practices.

“COVID-19 has and will continue to take a toll here in Massachusetts,” he said. “It remains up to all of us … to continue to fight back against the virus, because that is the way we move forward through these phases.”

Office buildings can reopen at 25% capacity starting on May 25 except in Boston, which has a June 1 start date for office spaces.

Other businesses including hair salons and barbershops, car washes and pet grooming services can restart on May 25 as long as they follow proper standards.

The state’s Department of Health also issued a new “safer at home” advisory on Monday that urges people to stay home except for limited activities and requires people to cover their faces in public if they can’t maintain proper social distancing.

A previous order that had shuttered nonessential businesses was due to expire by the end of Monday.

Mr. Baker recently laid out a four-phased reopening approach. He said Monday that each of the phases will last at least three weeks.

Massachusetts has been among the hardest-hit states amid the pandemic, with more than 86,000 cases and 5,700 coronavirus-related deaths among its nearly 7 million residents.

The announcement comes as other hard-hit northeastern states such as New York and New Jersey, along with most states across the country, have announced phased reopenings after state leaders had approved various coronavirus-related lockdowns.

