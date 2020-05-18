The Royal Saudi Air Force cadet who killed three U.S. sailors at a Florida naval base last year was in contact with al Qaeda before carrying out the attack, Justice Department officials said Monday.

Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray said FBI investigators discovered the al Qaeda link while examining two cellphones belonging to Mohammad Saeed Alshamrani.

Mr. Barr and Mr. Wray also slammed Apple for refusing to help investigators access the data on Alshamrani’s cellphones.

Alshamrani, 21, killed three and wounded eight others when he opened fire in a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Dec. 6. A sheriff’s deputy responding to the scene fatally shot Alshamrani about 15 minutes into the attack.

Earlier this year, Justice Department officials declared the shooting rampage “an act of terrorism.”

Mr. Barr said Alshamrani was in contact with al Qaeda, not only before the attack but before he even arrived in the United States.

“The phones contained information previously unknown to us that definitively establishes Alshamrani’s significant ties to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula,” he said. “We now have a clearer understanding of Alshamrani’s associations and activities in the years, months and day leading up to his attack,” he said.

Mr. Wray declined to say whether the attack was directed by al Qaeda or if Alshamrani was inspired by the terrorist organization.

The FBI had asked Apple for help in accessing data from Alshamrani’s phones, but the tech giant balked. Mr. Wray said Apple’s reluctance “seriously hampered” the investigation because co-conspirators had more time to flee.

“We effectively received no help from Apple,” Mr. Wray said, crediting the “ingenuity” of the FBI’s technical team with authorities gaining access to the data.

Mr. Barr also expressed his frustration with Apple.

“Apple has made a marketing decision … that only the user can unlock the contents no matter the circumstances,” he said. “Apple’s decision has dangerous consequences for public safety and national security. It is, in my judgment, unacceptable.”

Ultimately, investigators unlocked Alshamrani’s phone, uncovering that his preparations for terror began years ago. Officials said he had been radicalized by 2015, joining the Royal Saudi Air Force to carry out “special operations.”

While in the United States, Alsharmani had specific conversations with overseas al Qaeda associates about plans and tactics beforehand and communicated with al Qaeda associates until the attack.

