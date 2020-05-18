Never underestimate President Trump’s very proactive reelection campaign, which constantly seeks new ways to circumvent both the hostile news media and assorted political foes. In the past 24 hours, Donald J. Trump for President Inc. has activated TheTruthOverFacts.com, an investigative website which showcases Joseph R. Biden’s “never-ending, seemingly incomprehensible statements” during his quest for White House.

The new project features a well-produced daily video featuring assorted hosts, some snappy humor and experts who parse out the statements.

“The website takes a closer look at Biden’s words and phrasing and brings in experts to discern if there is hidden meaning behind the muddled declarations that most normal people would miss,” the campaign advises.

The site also seeks tips from the public.

Meanwhile, the campaign continues to produce its own daily news and commentary shows featuring such campaign luminaries as Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump. Streamed on Twitter and other social media sites, the shows have already accrued over 1 million views and currently feature voter outreach for such groups as Latinos for Trump, Women for Trump, Army for Trump and Black Voices for Trump.

The big numbers continue elsewhere. The Trump campaign now boasts 1 million volunteers, a staff of 1,100, voter contacts topping 30 million — and a war chest of $742 million. The Republican National Convention to reelect the president, incidentally, is going full steam ahead, to be staged in Charlotte, North Carolina in late August. Some 50,000 guests and 15,000 journalists are expected.

Find the president’s intricate campaign at Donaldjtrump.com.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Trickle up economics”

A new phrase coined by former presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who now suggests that the U.S. government should send all citizens a check for $1,000 every two weeks, at a coast of $500 billion. Mr. Cuban cautions that recipients must “use it or lose it” — and spend the entire amount within 10 days.

“The only thing that will save businesses is consumer demand. No amount of loans to businesses will save them or jobs if their customers aren’t buying,” Mr. Cuban tweeted Monday.

TIME TO COVER IT

Members of the news media who are not particularly interested in covering the “anti-Trump spy operation” and the “implosion of the Russian collusion conspiracy theory” need to get a hold of themselves, says Mollie Hemingway, a senior editor for The Federalist.

Recent revelations revealed by declassified documents, investigative reports and the dismissal of perjury charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn have changed the landscape.

“Reporters are clearly kowtowing to Democrats in fear that if they win in 2020, they’ll act with vengeance against any reporter who failed to follow their dictates,” writes Ms. Hemingway.

“If reporters think they can continue to ignore the very real concerns about politicization of intelligence agencies under President Obama, or gaslight Americans by claiming such spying and leaking is normal and even good, they should wake up,” she later continued, predicting that more evidence could be forthcoming.

“It was one thing to spin the Russia collusion hoax during a time of mass elite freakout. But now everyone knows it was false. The truth is an existential threat to journalists, which is why the more activist among them are scrambling to kill the story and paint it as a distraction. These reporters won book contracts, TV gigs, promotions, and political success by peddling the hoax. They truly can’t be honest about it,” Ms. Hemingway notes.

SAVING LIVES OR THE ECONOMY?

The summer season may be looming, but that doesn’t mean Americans are in a warm weather to spend money and socialize.

“The U.S. economy isn’t like the movie ‘Field of Dreams’: If you reopen it, there’s no guarantee anyone will come,” advised a new survey from Bankrate.com, an online personal finance resource which suggests that much of the public remains leery about patronizing restaurants, bars and theaters.

Except Republicans. There are some stark differences in opinion.

“While governments are giving the go-ahead to Americans to venture out of their homes to resume a semblance of their lives before the lockdowns, a majority believe this is happening too soon. The nation’s political divide is in full view here with 3 of 4 Democrats saying it is too soon to be reopening businesses compared to about 1 in 3 Republicans,” says Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst for the organization.

Over half of the respondents — 55% — say businesses are reopening too soon, while 43% say they expect to shop less in public than they did before the outbreak.

“Republicans and Democrats are on opposite sides of both of those issues,” the poll analysis noted.

The survey found that 35% of Republicans and 75% of Democrats said businesses were opening too soon. Another 38% of Republicans are ready to visit retailers with added safety measures in place during Memorial Day week — compared to 7% of Democrats and 22% of U.S. adults overall. Another 56% of Republicans would be comfortable visiting businesses in under one month; 20% of Democrats and 35% of Americans overall agree.

“It suggests the U.S. economy can’t be flipped on and off like a light switch, as experts far-and-wide echo concerns that the pandemic might wreak a toll on consumer spending that can’t immediately be made up. It also highlights one of the most pressing pick-your-poisons in modern times that’s left both sides of the aisle divided: Saving lives or the economy,” the analysis says.

POLL DU JOUR

• 26% of U.S. adults never or rarely wear a face mask against coronavirus.

• 45% of this group say it is their “freedom of choice” not to wear a mask.

• 35% say there is no coronavirus cases where they live; 34% say they are healthy.

• 24% say “masks are just being promoted by liberals and the media.”

• 22% say they are making a statement they are “not afraid.”

Source: A CBS News poll of 2,000 U.s. adults conducted May 11-13. The survey allowed for multiple answers.

