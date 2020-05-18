The Senate Judiciary Committee is seeking the power to subpoena top Obama administration officials in its investigation of the origin of the Russia-collusion probe against President Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican and the panel chairman, announced Monday that the committee will debate and vote on a broad subpoena giving him the authority to compel documents and testimony from former Obama administration officials.

The subpoena would cover “a number of documents, communications and testimony from witnesses, including James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, John Brennan, Sally Yates, and others,” the committee said in a statement.

Not included in the request are former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

The measure will be introduced May 21 with a vote planned for June 4.

Among the documents the subpoena, if authorized, would seek, are communications referenced by the Justice Department inspector-general report on the FISA applications submitted by the FBI, and documents related to the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” operation. It also would seek from the subpoenaed parties papers related to “the receipt or analysis of reports prepared by Christopher Steele,” a British ex-spy hired by the Democrats to dig up dirt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, using Kremlin sources.

