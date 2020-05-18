Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, will be the next acting chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday.

The announcement comes less than a week after Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, stepped down as chair of the committee amid a probe into his stock dealings earlier this year ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Burr has come under scrutiny for stock trades he made in February after lawmakers were briefed behind-closed-doors about the pandemic. He has denied any wrongdoing on accusations of insider trading.

“Senator Rubio was the natural choice for this temporary assignment on the basis of accumulated committee service,” Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said in a statement. “His proven leadership on pertinent issues only made the decision easier.”

Mr. McConnell said he is “glad” Mr. Rubio accepted the offer to serve as acting chair and cited his “care for our nation’s security, advocacy for our values and interests, and vigilance toward threats have earned a national reputation.”

