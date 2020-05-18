Minnesota’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Sunday evening to block a chain of bars known as Shadys from reopening in defiance of a statewide shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14-page lawsuit filed in Stearns County by Attorney General Keith Ellison and an assistant notes that any opening of a tavern would violate Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, which shuttered bars through the end of the month.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Shadys’ owner Kris Schiffler wrote: “So what we’re planning on doing is we wanna open on [May] 20th.”

He also had promised on a local television station to reopen his restaurants by Monday. Mr. Schiffler previously raised more than $160,000 on a GoFundMe campaign for his six bars in central Minnesota, according to the lawsuit.

“The vast majority of Minnesota’s bar and restaurant owners are doing the safe, lawful, and right thing during this crisis by keeping their doors closed,” Mr. Ellison said in a statement on the attorney general’s website. “As hard as it is for them — and I know it’s hard — they’re doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep themselves, their families, and their customers safe from this deadly pandemic.”

