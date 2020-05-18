Two of the small businesspeople seeking a relaxation of coronavirus economic restrictions held a rowdy press conference Monday in the Michigan barbershop that has become a national symbol of the swelling conflict between small businesses and state officials favoring lockdowns.

To chants of “Karl! Karl! Karl,” Owosso barber Karl Manke spoke to a group of supporters in his barbershop that has become the center of a court battle between him and Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Michigan — all of you business owners, open up your stores!” Mr. Manke said. “Stand up and show up!”

Just before the press conference began at 3 p.m., Ms. Whitmer announced that retail businesses could reopen starting Friday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and the northern part of Lower Michigan.

That announcement did little to assuage the small business anger evident in Mr. Manke’s shop, however.

Shelley Luther, a Texas nail salon owner who was briefly jailed for refusing to abide by prolonged shutdown orders in her county, joined Mr. Manke and others at the conference organized by Stand Up Michigan and attorneys for Mr. Manke.

One of them, molecular biologist David Skjaerlund, argued that the prolonged shutdown is no longer achieving any positive public health result in a state where the COVID-19 death curve has flattened. Rising cases are more linked to more widespread testing than a raging epidemic at this point, Mr. Skjaerlund said.

“It’s not up to the governor to trickle out freedoms like she did today,” he said.

Ms. Whitmer has flexed her muscle repeatedly against Mr. Manke since he defied the shutdown and reopened May 4.

Last week a Shiawassee County judge ruled against the Whitmer administration’s request for a temporary restraining order that would have closed the barbershop, and the local sheriff has declined to enforce a shutdown order.

In response, a state board stripped Mr. Manke of his license without holding a hearing, a restriction that went into effect when he was served with it last Thursday night.

Since then, Mr. Manke has been closed, although his attorney David Kallman said Monday they are in court on two fronts. One, with a response to the attorney general’s appeal on the restraining order; the other an emergency request to reinstate Mr. Manke’s license.

As passing cars honked steadily outside Monday’s press conference, speakers read out a long list of small businesses that have shuttered permanently in Michigan as a result of vanished revenues.

Ms. Luther, who was freed by the Texas Supreme Court after vocal support from Gov. Greg Abbott and others, urged people to attend the press conference in a Facebook post over the weekend. Ms. Luther wasted no time blasting Ms. Whitmer.

“A lot of people wondered why I stood up on this. Me, too,” Ms. Luther said. “Stop being a tyrant! Gretchen, the state of Michigan will vote you out!”

Asking why Ms. Whitmer’s shutdown permitted marijuana and liquor sales and abortions but not haircuts, Ms. Luther said an underground economy in which customers seek salons and haircuts is far less sanitary than one in which she and Mr. Manke operate with social distancing and other guidelines in place.

The battle has also been joined in Michigan between Ms. Whitmer and the Republican legislative majority, with lawmakers filing suit against the governor’s extensions of emergency closures in response to COVID-19 which first infected humans last year in Wuhan, China.

Mr. Manke closed the raucous conference with a vow to “be open tomorrow.”

“Two weeks ago, I walked into that barbershop with a mixture of fear and courage, fear and courage,” he said. “And I finally had the courage to put that fear away when I walked into that door.”

