Maybe President James Buchanan was worse?

President Trump said Monday that President Barack Obama “was one of the worst presidents in the history of our country,” ratcheting up an increasingly public feud with his predecessor.

And it’s a theme that Mr. Trump will also use to bash presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden, Mr. Obama’s vice president.

“I think he was an incompetent president,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “He left a broken military. ISIS [The Islamic State] was all over the place, and I got rid of it, I knocked out 100% of the caliphate. And when I came in, it was a mess… we had a broken military, we had a depleted military, we had little on the [supply] shelves if you talk about pandemics.”

He wasn’t done.

“We had a country that was a mess, we were paying the high taxes,” the president said. “Outside of this artificial event [pandemic] that took place two months ago, and I’m going to build the country into stronger and better than it was even then, and it’s already happening and you can see it. But I think President Obama was an incompetent president. He did a terrible job.”

Mr. Trump also suggested the media covered for Mr. Obama for eight years.

“By the way, there was great division in our country with President Obama,” he said. “You didn’t see it as much. But there was tremendous division in our country.

