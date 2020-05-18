Russia is looking to the U.S. to obtain medical aid as the country emerges as one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by COVID-19.

Russia has reported 290,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19, second to the U.S. which has reported more than 1.4 million cases.

More than 70,000 people have recovered, while 2,722 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Russia has a population of 144.5 million.

“The situation … remains difficult, but we can nonetheless say we have managed to stop the growth in the infection (rate),” Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a televised government meeting, Reuters reported.

Russia has seen a recent decline in new cases, as the daily figure fell below 10,000 for the third day in a row on Monday.

Mr. Mishustin was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and is among several high-ranking Russian officials who have contracted the new coronavirus, including the spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He explained that overall, “the dynamic is positive, according to the most cautious estimates.”

The U.S. is reportedly working on sending medical equipment, ventilators and testing supplies to Moscow in an effort to help combat the virus.

Last month, the U.S. purchased 60 tons of ventilators, masks, respirators and additional medical equipment from Russia.

