Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday denied his country was less than transparent about the spread of the coronavirus, saying China has acted with openness and responsibility amid significant questions about its handling of the outbreak.

“In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus and protected the life and health of our people,” he said. “All along, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility.”

He said the country has provided information to the World Health Organization and relevant countries “in the most timely fashion.”

Mr. Xi was speaking at a virtual WHO event, where some member countries were weighing a resolution calling for an independent inquiry into the virus’ origin.

“China supports the idea of a comprehensive review of the global response to COVID-19 after it is brought under control, to sum up [our] experience and address deficiencies,” he said. “This work should be based on science and professionalism, led by the WHO and conducted in an objective and impartial manner.”

He pledged to put $2 billion in U.S. dollars over two years to help with the COVID-19 response.

Mr. Xi also vowed that China’s coronavirus vaccine would be a “global public good” when it’s available, as researchers around the world race to develop treatments.

The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was first discovered in Wuhan, China, late last year before spreading around the globe.

There are now more than 4.7 million infections and more than 300,000 coronavirus-related deaths around the world.

U.S. President Trump and congressional Republicans have struck an increasingly hawkish tone on China recently, saying the country intentionally withheld information on the scope of the pandemic in the early going.

Mr. Trump has resisted directly criticizing Mr. Xi, who he had complimented at various times since the beginning of the year on the country’s coronavirus response.

