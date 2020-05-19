President Trump’s recent visit to Arizona didn’t help him significantly cut into presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s polling lead in the state.

An OH Predictive Insights survey released Tuesday found Mr. Biden has a 50-43 lead over Mr. Trump among likely voters in Arizona.

Mr. Trump visited the Honeywell International mask-production facility in Phoenix on May 6.

The poll was conducted between March 9 and March 11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 %.

Mr. Biden sat atop a 9-point lead in the same poll last month. It is the third straight survey in which Mr. Trump has been failed to eclipse 43% support.

“President Trump is going to have to do a lot more than parachute into Arizona to boost his sagging numbers,” said Mike Noble, chief of research for OHPI. “With six months to go until Election Day, Trump is going to have to invest heavily in Arizona to pull out a victory in The Grand Canyon State.”

Former President Bill Clinton in 1996 was the last Democrat to carry Arizona in a presidential race.

Mr. Biden has an 11-point edge among white voters with a college degree, and Mr. Trump has a 6-point edge with voters who did not graduate from college.

Mr. Biden also leads among voters who don’t have a favorable view of either candidate. More than six in then of those voters are backing Mr. Biden at this point in the race.

