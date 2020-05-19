BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of a man who the defendant alleged would not leave his home.

Robert Webster Knight Jr. entered his plea during an initial appearance in state court in Yellowstone County. He’s charged with deliberate homicide.

District Judge Michael Moses set bail at $250,000.

Knight told police he shot Kenneth Cobb, 33, after getting a gun “in the heat of a moment” when the victim refused to leave Knight’s home, t he Billings Gazette reported.

Cobb was staying with his girlfriend in Knight’s basement and the couple had gotten into an argument earlier in the night, according to charging documents.

Knight told them to be quiet and stay away from one another, then attempted to call police but Cobb took his phone away, Knight allegedly said during an interview with investigators.

Knight told Cobb he would shoot him if Cobb didn’t leave, then fired a single gunshot into Cobb’s chest from about three feet away, the documents alleged.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.