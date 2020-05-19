The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell never made it on the air Tuesday night on the East Coast due to technical malfunctions.

Viewers who turned in at 6:30 p.m. saw instead CBSN, the network’s live streaming news service. Commercial breaks featured mostly ads promoting the network.

About halfway through the half-hour broadcast, CBS News tweeted that it was “currently experiencing technical difficulties.”

“We will bring you the CBS Evening News as soon as possible. We apologize for the issue,” the network tweeted.

Affiliate KWCH Eyewitness News tweeted that the network “is having technical problems in its Washington control room which is why you are not seeing CBS Evening News right now. We are told they are working on it.”

