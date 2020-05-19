COVID-19 statistics indicate the disease peaked in the U.S. last month.

Some snapshots:

The rate of increase for new confirmed cases has stayed below 2 percent for the past nine days, according to a Washington Times analysis of numbers tabulated by John Hopkins University. New case growth has stayed below three percent for 22 of last 23 days after averaging over 5 percent in early to mid-April.

The number of reported daily deaths has dropped below 1,000 for two days in a row, the first time in at least 50 days.

A graphic by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows U.S. deaths peaked around April 18 and then began a sharp decline. The most affected by far were people over the age of 65. The highest death count: people 85 and older.

The U.S. death count was over 90,000 Tuesday morning. Confirmed cases stood at 1.508 million.

In New York City, the nation’s coronavirus epicenter, daily new cases reached 4,000 to 6,000 in mid April. On Saturday, the city reported 283 new cases. Hospital admissions were over 1,500 a day in early April. They were 39 on Friday. The deaths reached over 500 a day in early April. The number on Friday was 25.

In Maryland, current hospitalized patients approached 1,800 last month. Today, the count is 1,447.

New coronavirus cases in Florida, a much-watched state due to its shut-down easing, has stayed at around 650 each day this month.

