By - Associated Press - Tuesday, May 19, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a story May 18, 2020, about military retention, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Air Force is already expecting to fall short of its recruiting goal by as much as 5,800 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The Air Force is on track to meet its recruiting goal, but expects to fall short of its effort to get recruits through the training pipeline by as much as 5,800 as a result of the virus.

