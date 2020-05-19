President Trump ordered a sweeping emergency deregulation effort Tuesday to jump-start the economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak, telling his Cabinet secretaries to “go to town” cutting red tape.

Mr. Trump signed an executive order during the first Cabinet meeting since the crisis hit, directing federal agencies to use rapidly all emergency and “good cause” authorities to find regulations that can be rescinded or temporarily waived to promote job creation and economic growth.

The president said to his Cabinet members as he signed the order, “I want you to go to town and do it right. It gives you tremendous power to cut regulation.”

The president said the nation must use all the government’s available tools to fight its way out of the economic crisis. He said deregulation drove historic economic growth before the pandemic struck, and deregulation will bring the economy back stronger than ever.

“We’re fighting for the livelihoods of American workers, and we must continue to cut through every piece of red tape that stands in our way, and that’s why this is such an exciting meeting,” the president said. “With millions of Americans forced out of work by the virus, it’s more important than ever to remove burdens that destroy American jobs in a few minutes.”

The jobless rate in the U.S. rose to 14.7% in April as governors ordered businesses to close to slow the spread of the virus. In February, the unemployment rate was at a historically low 3.5%.

Senior administration officials said the action could speed the growth of telemedicine, for example, and accelerate pending transportation rules to aimed at shipping LNG by rail and more efficiently transporting livestock and other food products by truck.

“I’m directing agencies to review the hundreds of regulations we’ve already suspended in response to the virus, and make these suspensions permanent where possible,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m also instructing agencies to use the emergency authorities to speed up regulation cuts or new rules that will create jobs and prosperity, and get rid of unnecessary rules and regulations.”

Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought said federal agencies have taken more than 600 temporary deregulatory actions to fight the pandemic, and now the administration will move to make permanent “any deregulation possible” to boost the economy.

“If a bureaucratic rule needs to be suspended during a time of crisis to help the American people, we should ask ourselves if it makes sense to keep at all,” Mr. Vought said. “Typically when our country has faced a crisis, Washington responds by grabbing more power. President Trump understands that to get the economy moving, the power needs to be given back to the people and entrepreneurs.”

Paul Ray, administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, said the move highlights the president’s unique perspective on “the administrative state.”

“He knows that what will jump-start the economy is not Big Government, but the American people,” Mr. Ray said. “That’s why this president is fighting the economic emergency by returning even more liberty to the people.”

