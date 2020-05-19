A European Union-led resolution supporting an independent investigation into the World Health Organization’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak was unanimously approved on Tuesday.

The endorsement comes just one day after the WHO’s top official said he backs a review of the agency’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic “at the earliest appropriate moment.”

“Is the (World) Health Assembly prepared to adopt the draft resolution as proposed? As I see no requests for the floor, I take it that there is no objection and the resolution is therefore adopted,” said Keva Bain, the Bahamas ambassador who serves as the assembly’s president, Reuters reported.

Not one nation within the 187-member states that make up the WHO objected to the resolution.

