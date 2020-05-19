A South Korean migrant awaiting deportation after being convicted of murder died over the weekend while in ICE custody, the agency announced Tuesday, saying it appeared he committed suicide.

Choung Woong Ahn, 74, had been trying to get released from custody over fear of contracting the coronavirus, but had his request denied earlier this month.

On Sunday he was found dead in his cell at the Mesa Verde facility in Bakersfield, California, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

“The preliminary cause of death appears to be self-inflicted strangulation; however, the case is currently under investigation,” the agency said.

The circumstances of Ahn’s death will also be investigated, as are all deaths in ICE custody, the agency said.

ICE has faced criticism over suicides at its facilities, and an inspector general’s investigation in 2018 of another California facility, found nooses hung in cells.

But the agency said deaths in its custody, “statistically, are exceedingly rare.”

In the case of Ahn, he was admitted as a legal immigrant in 1988.

In 2013 he was convicted of second-degree murder, according to court documents. He was released from a California prison in February and ICE took custody of him.

Ahn and a couple other detainees at Mesa Verde had asked to be released last month, citing danger to their health if they contracted COVID-19. The disease has ravaged some prisons and nursing homes where there have been outbreaks.

Ahn claimed that in addition to his age, he had diabetes, lung cancer and coronary artery disease.

But U.S. District Judge James Donato said the evidence for those conditions was weak, and he rejected Ahn’s request.

“It is true that individuals over the age of 60 are considered to be vulnerable and at increasing risk as age goes up. But petitioners have not shown that the general conditions at the Mesa Verde facility unduly expose Ahn and Saeturn to infection,” the judge ruled.

ICE reports more than 1,000 positive tests for its detainees, with one death from a facility in southern California.

But as of May 9 it did not list any positive COVID-19 tests at Mesa Verde.

