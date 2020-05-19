The news media often imply that the nation is falling apart because President Trump remains in office and the coronavirus has ruined life as we know it. The nation, apparently, has not gotten the message, Things are not as bad as the press suggests — which could disappoint those news organizations which base their coverage on tales of public discontent and discord and confusion in the White House.

A major poll now suggests that Americans are feeling OK, their emotions on the upswing.

“As many states have begun to reopen their economies and many more are making plans to do so, Americans are reporting improvements in their emotional health. Although the coronavirus crisis persists, less than half of U.S. adults (47%) now say they worried a lot of the previous day — down from 59% in late March/early April, when Gallup recorded an unprecedented increase in self-reported worry,” reports Megan Brenan, a Gallup analyst.

“In addition to the 12-percentage point drop in worry, boredom has dipped five points, to 41%, and happiness has edged up five points, to 72%. Loneliness has held steady, with about a quarter of Americans continuing to say they experienced it ‘during a lot of the day yesterday’,” she writes, citing a direct portion of the poll.

Yes, there’s partisan divide.

“Democrats report less happiness and more worry and loneliness than do Republicans,” Ms. Brenan says.

And the bottom line?

“The pandemic has taken an emotional toll on the public, as self-reported worry soared during the first month of restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. In recent weeks, however, Americans have experienced less negative emotions and have reported an increase in happiness,” Ms. Brenan concludes.

The survey of 8,712 U.S. adults was conducted April 27-May 10.

FOREVER STUCK ON IMPEACHMENT

“House Democrats have made it clear the only thing they want to reopen during this crisis is their impeachment inquiry into President Trump. These people are very sick in the head and need help,” notes Michael McAdams, press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

He points to new revelations that a group of House Democrats have informed the Supreme Court on Monday that they were still in the middle of an “ongoing presidential impeachment investigation.

Wait, isn’t that over? Apparently not.

“The public interest would be harmed irreparably if the Department of Justice runs out the clock on the impeachment process,” the Democrats said in their 33-page statement to the highest court.

THE HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE FACTOR

President Trump’s recent public announcement that he had begun taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a measure against a possible coronavirus infection has triggered the news media. His decision to make use of the drug was evidence of “Trump’s hydroxychloroquine madness,” the Washington Post said, adding that “Trump’s miracle drug is useless.”

“Trump is now doing to himself what he’s done to the country,” declared The Atlantic.

“FDA: This drug could kill you. Trump: I’m taking it,” said The Daily Beast, which also noted that Mr. Trump’s big reveal prompted “shocked” responses from the press corps.

Many news organizations offered laundry lists of the drug’s adverse side effects, or interviewed doctors of political rivals who questioned the drug’s efficacy.

“Some of the misreporting on other networks, these apoplectic analyses of hydroxychloroquine — ignore the fact that tens of millions of people around the world have used this drug for other purposes, including some people in my communications office who used it for malaria prophylaxis before traveling to other parts of the world.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Tuesday.

MR. ALLEN’S VICTORY

One of the few TV shows which espouse conservative values is proving to be a steady, reliable hit with a huge audience. Fox Entertainment has picked up “Last Man Standing” for a third season. The comedy previously was cancelled by ABC after assorted critics launched complaints against the show, and those values.

Fox wisely picked the show, which stars veteran actor Tim Allen. It now draws 8 million viewers — and is Fox’s “most watched comedy,” ranking among the top 10 comedies industry-wide, and across all age demographics.

STILL VIGILANT

A round of applause, please, for those who watch, with patience and intent.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Detroit Field Office has interdicted nearly 3,000 pounds of illicit drugs and various firearms since the implementation of essential-travel in late March as the result of current health and safety concerns associated with the Coronavirus pandemic,” the federal agency said Tuesday.

“From March 21 to May 16, 2020, officers across multiple ports of entry under the purview of the Detroit Field office seized 2,856 pounds of marijuana, 87 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of fentanyl, and 12 guns.”

Those ports of entry include Detroit Metropolitan Airport, the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

“The state of the global health environment and the influence on national security is dynamic in nature, yet the vigilance, service and integrity of our officers remains unchanged,” notes Christopher Perry, director of field operations for the agency.

POLL DU JOUR

• 38% of U.S. adults think the coronavirus pandemic is “going to get worse”: 20% of Republican, 34% of independents and 59% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall say “the worst part of the pandemic is behind us”; 43% of Republican, 21% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 19% say we are currently in the worst part of the pandemic; 23% of Republican, 15% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall say they’re “not sure” about the matter; 14% of Republican, 29% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 10-12.

