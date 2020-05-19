Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden denounced President Trump on Tuesday for not wearing a mask in public.

At a Yahoo News virtual town-hall meeting, the former Vice President complained of Mr. Trump not following recommendations and the rules the White House imposes on West Wing staffers.

“He has refused to acknowledge his responsibility,” Mr. Biden said before segueing into a sarcastic imitation of Mr. Trump’s television appearances.

“Everything’s going fine, man. We’re in great shape. We have all the tests we need to get people to go back to work safely. Don’t worry about it. I don’t need a mask,” he paraphrased Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden then held up his own dark-cloth masks and complained about his own isolation.

“I got my mask,” Mr. Biden said. “I can’t walk outside my house [without wearing one] because the Secret Service is there. They’re all wearing their masks. They’re all getting tested. Come on.”

Mr. Trump has not worn a facial covering in his few recent public appearances, including to factories in Arizona and Pennsylvania where most workers were wearing them, though he said his Arizona hosts told him that he didn’t have to do so.

