LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The 24-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of teenager in September.

Majdal K. Elias was scheduled to appear at a hearing Wednesday but instead entered the not guilty plea Friday in the death of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat in north Lincoln, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

Al-Burkat was shot while he was in the backseat of a vehicle In September.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has said there was no evidence that Elias knew Al-Burkat. He said Al-Burkat and people he was with encountered Elias as they were going to rob someone else who had marijuana.

No trial date has been set.

