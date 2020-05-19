HEBRON, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland are searching for a man accused of stealing more than 100 bronze vases from a cemetery and selling the ornaments as scrap metal, according to authorities.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports of the thefts in February, and identified Michael J. Salensky as the suspect in a statement released Monday. He is wanted on a charge of theft scheme of $100,000 or more, the office said.

Officials said in February that they estimated there could be several hundred victims, though some were not aware that their items had been taken.

Salensky was last known to live in Laurel, Delaware, and is also wanted by Delaware State Police on burglary and theft charges, authorities said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.