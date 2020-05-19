Attorneys for Michael Flynn on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to dismiss his case and remove the judge overseeing it, saying he overstepped his authority by resisting the Justice Department’s bid to drop the charges.

“The district judge’s latest actions … bespeaks a judge who is not only biased against petitioner, but also revels in the notoriety he has created by failing to take the simple step of granting a motion he has no authority to deny,” Flynn attorney Sidney Powell wrote in a brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan, an appointee of President Clinton, has rebuffed the Justice Department’s call to end the case. Instead, he said he wanted third-party submissions about what the court should in the Flynn case. He also appointed a former New York federal judge to review whether Flynn should be held in contempt.

John Gleeson, the former federal judge tapped to give the case a second look, has openly criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the Flynn case.

Ms. Powell in her brief said Judge Sullivan’s actions have turned the case into a political circus prejudiced against her client.

“This is an umpire who has decided to steal public attention from the players and focus it on himself,” she wrote. “He wants to pitch, bat, run bases and play shortstop. In truth, he is way out in left field.”

Ms. Powell said Judge Sullivan’s actions to keep the case going is an “usurpation of judicial power” that is “clear and indisputable. She argued that under a precedent set by the same appeals court in the Fokker Services case, a judge cannot deny a government’s motion to dismiss.

Flynn pleaded guilty in two court proceedings to make false statements to the FBI. He pushed to withdraw his guilty plea last year after dumping his high-powered D.C. law firm for Ms. Powell.

Since her appointment, Ms. Powell has frustrated Judge Sullivan and federal prosecutors with claims of misconduct by the FBI and Justice Department.

Explosive evidence that surfaced earlier this month gave validity to her claims. A handwritten note by a top FBI official after a meeting with former Director James Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe suggested the goal of interviewing Flynn was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

Another internal FBI document revealed that the bureau was set to close the case until anti-Trump FBI official Peter Strzok pushed to keep it open after meeting with the bureau’s brass.

