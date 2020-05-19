Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday backed the Republicans’ push to subpoena former Obama administration officials.

“Senate Republicans are taking steps to issue new subpoenas to a wide variety of Obama administration officials,” the Kentucky Republican said from the Senate floor. “The American people deserve answers about how such abuses could happen.”

Mr. McConnell also pointed to a report last year by Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz that found 17 errors and omissions in the surveillance warrant for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“This is just one of the realities that President Trump’s Democratic critics spent years calling conspiracy theories or inventions of the president’s mind. Yet here it is, in black and white, from exactly the kind of independent inspector general that Democrats rush to embrace when convenient,” he said.

Mr. McConnell’s comments came a day after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, announced he will schedule a vote to subpoena Obama-era officials.

The subpoenas to compel testimony and documents would be part of the Senate’s probe into the FBI’s actions investigating members of the Trump campaign for alleged ties to Russia. The FBI’s bungling of the Page warrant and efforts to investigate former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn are also aspects of that investigation.

Mr. Trump over the weekend publicly pressured Mr. McConnell to investigate the Obama administration’s handling of the Russia probe.

“Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this!” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.