Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday said his state is taking “baby steps” in dialing back coronavirus-imposed restrictions on businesses ahead of a partial reopening on Wednesday.

“We’re taking baby steps,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.” “We’re one of the first states to allow outdoor dining here in New England, and I think that’s important.”

Starting Wednesday, restaurants and offices will be allowed to reopen at limited capacity in the state, with only outdoor dining allowed at restaurants.

“You want to get the customers comfortable,” he said. “Maybe a month from now, then they’ll feel more comfortable about going inside, assuming all the protocols have been followed.”

Personal care stores like salons had also been slated to reopen Wednesday, but Mr. Lamont is now eyeing a June 1 reopening date for those businesses.

“It’s 10 days — we’ll still be one of the first in the region to open,” he said.

Mr. Lamont disputed the characterization that Connecticut is the “last state” in the country to reopen, saying they never shut down manufacturing or outside construction businesses and kept parks and beaches open.

Connecticut has been one of the hardest-hit states amid the pandemic, with more than 38,000 positive cases and more than 3,400 deaths among its approximately 3.6 million residents.

Adjusted for population, Connecticut is in the top five among U.S. states in both categories.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.