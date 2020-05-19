LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky police officer and a man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday during an investigation of a suspicious vehicle near an apartment complex, authorities said.

Two Louisville officers approached the vehicle about 1:45 a.m. and “were met with gunfire,” police spokesman Lamont Washington told news outlets. One officer was hit; the other was not.

“Both officers returned fire and struck the subject,” Washington said. “The subject fled on foot and at one point appears to have fired at officers again during the foot pursuit.”

The man continued to flee from officers until he collapsed, Washington said.

Both the man and the officer were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with wounds that weren’t life-threatening, authorities said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

