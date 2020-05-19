Russia on Tuesday hit back at President Trump’s threat to withdraw from the World Health Organization and permanently cut off all U.S. funding to the group, saying they are “against” the move.

“Yes there are opportunities to improve [the work of the health agency],” Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, told state media Tuesday. “But we are against breaking everything that is there for the sake of one state’s political or geopolitical preferences.”

Mr. Trump posted the four-page letter to his Twitter feed Monday night, declaring that it’s “self-explanatory” and giving WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus 30 days to shape up and make fundamental reforms.

Dr. Tedros has agreed to an independent inquiry into his agency’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak “at the earliest appropriate moment.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.