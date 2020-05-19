A recently declassified email from President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice revealed former FBI Director James Comey warned Mr. Obama against the National Security Council sharing information related to Russia with President Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr. Comey had no indication that Flynn shared any classified information with the Russian ambassador, but thought the communications were “unusual,” according to the email.

Ms. Rice sent herself an email on President Trump’s Inauguration Day, memorializing a Jan. 5, 2017, meeting between top Obama administration officials in the White House.

Parts had been made public, but the full email was declassified Tuesday by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Republicans have suggested it was strange for Ms. Rice to send herself the email, noting that Mr. Obama repeatedly stressed law enforcement should proceed “by the book” in investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mr. Trump has alleged the previous administration spied on his campaign.

One part of the email recently made available to the public discussed Mr. Comey’s communications with Mr. Obama.

“From a national security perspective, Comey said he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak,” the email read. “Comey said that could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information. President Obama asked if Comey was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn.”

Ms. Rice added, “Comey replied ‘potentially.’ He added that he has no indication thus far that Flynn has passed classified information to Kislyak, but he noted that ‘the level of communication is unusual.’”

