CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in West Virginia’s rescheduled June 9 primary election.

This year, county clerks sent absentee voting applications to every registered voter in the state to allow for more voting options during the pandemic. As of Thursday, more than 220,000 voters or 18% of all registered voters in the state have requested absentee ballots, Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a statement last week. In previous years, less than 3% of voters cast their ballots using absentee voting.

Eligible voters have the option of casting their ballots in-person on election day, during a 10-day early voting period or through the expanded use of the excused absentee ballot process due to the coronavirus outbreak, Warner said. Certain eligible voters can also vote through electronic absentee voting.

Warner said face shields, masks, hand sanitizers and other cleaning supplies will be used to keep polling stations sanitized during in-person early voting from May 27 to June 6, and on election day.

Eligible voters can register to vote online, in person or by mail.

