COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A man suspected of shooting at a Council Bluffs police officer is hospitalized after being shot by the officer.

WOWT-TV reports that the shooting happened about 8 a.m. Saturday outside a gas station. The officer was unhurt.

Police say the man went into the gas station and tried to steal a gas can. An officer had just pulled into the parking lot. The clerk told the officer that the man was stealing the gas can, and the officer told him to return it.

Police say the man grabbed a gun and fired one shot at the officer, who returned fire.

The suspect’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. He is hospitalized.

