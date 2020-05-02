The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Saturday flew above areas in and around Washington, D.C. as part of a roaring salute to first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tight formation of aircraft — six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18C/D Hornets — also flew above Baltimore, Maryland, earlier in the day and was slated to head farther south to Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

“We are honored to fly over these cities in a display of national unity and support for the men and women keeping our communities safe,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird commander and lead pilot.

The U.S. Navy had encouraged the public to maintain proper social distancing while watching the events.

Similar flyovers took place above New York City and other locations recently.

