President Trump late Friday announced Jason C. Weida, an assistant U.S. attorney, as his nominee to be the new inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services after a recent IG report had found hospitals struggling with supply shortages as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.

Mr. Weida had also served at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., in the Office of Legal Policy. He has represented the federal government in recent litigation against HHS, including a case challenging the Trump administration’s move to exempt certain employers with moral objections from providing contraceptive coverage to employees.

The White House said he has overseen “numerous complex investigations” in health care and other sectors.

The announcement came after Mr. Trump last month criticized an HHS inspector general’s report from Principal Deputy Inspector General Christi A. Grimm, who is currently leading the watchdog office, that found hospitals in the U.S. were reporting significant shortages of personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Why didn’t the I.G., who spent 8 years with the Obama Administration (Did she Report on the failed H1N1 Swine Flu debacle where 17,000 people died?), want to talk to the Admirals, Generals, V.P. & others in charge, before doing her report. Another Fake Dossier!” the president said on Twitter after the report came out.

Ms. Grimm started working for the IG’s office in 1999 and was appointed to her current post in January.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that from 2009-2010, there were 12,469 deaths in the U.S. from H1N1.

There are more than 1.1 million positive coronavirus cases and more than 65,000 deaths in the U.S., according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

