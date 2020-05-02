President Trump on Saturday said he’s “glad” to see North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is “back, and well,” a day after North Korean state media reported that Mr. Kim made his first public appearance in weeks.

“I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!” the president said on Twitter, sharing photos of Mr. Kim at the apparent opening of a fertilizer factory on Friday.

Mr. Kim had last been seen in public on April 11 and missed the April 15 celebration of his late grandfather’s birthday, the reclusive country’s most important holiday.

As he departed for Camp David on Friday, Mr. Trump said he didn’t want to talk about the 36-year-old leader.

“We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump had recently demurred when asked about Mr. Kim’s health amid speculation during the extended public absence that the leader might have been gravely ill, or even dead.

“I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now,” the president said earlier this week. “I hope he’s fine. I do know how he’s doing, relatively speaking. We will see. You’ll probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future.”

