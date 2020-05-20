An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eglin Air Force Base on Tuesday night, officials said, marking the second crash at the Florida base over just the last five days.

In a statement, Air Force officials said an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron crashed late Tuesday night as it was landing. No one was killed, and there was no serious damage to property.

“The pilot successfully ejected and was transported to the 96th Medical Group Hospital for evaluation and monitoring,” Eglin Air Force Base officials said. “The pilot is in stable condition. At the time of the accident, the pilot was participating in a routine night training sortie.”

The crash remains under investigation.

On May 15, a F-22 also crashed after taking off from Eglin. The aircraft went down about 12 miles northeast of the base at the facility’s test and training range, officials said.

The F-22 pilot also ejected before the plane went down. That accident also is under investigation.

