A new documentary purports that “Jane Roe” of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion became an anti-abortion activist in the 1990s only because she was being paid and encouraged by pro-life activists.

“I was the big fish. I think it was a mutual thing. I took their money, and they’d put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say. That’s what I’d say,” the late Norma McCorvey says in the documentary “AKA Jane Roe,” which premieres Friday on the FX network.

McCorvey died in 2017. The film was recorded in the months before her death, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The FX network advertises the film as containing a “startling deathbed confession.”

“I’m not a demure, picture-perfect, white-gloved lady,” McCorvey says in a trailer posted to the network’s website. “If you’re nice and quiet and polite, nobody pays any attention to you.”

McCorvey never had an abortion. When she was pregnant for a third time by the age of 21, she became a plaintiff for a Texas attorney who was looking to overturn the state’s ban on terminating pregnancies.

McCorvey in the mid-1990s made a public conversion to Christianity and became an outspoken proponent of abortion restrictions, even in 2004 requesting the Supreme Court to vacate its decision in Roe.

